Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,106 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $176,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IJS opened at $97.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

