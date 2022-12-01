Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.90% of Atmos Energy worth $141,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,584,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,443 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atmos Energy Price Performance

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATO opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average of $111.72. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.