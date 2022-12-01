Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $154.13 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264,002 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $154,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

VLO opened at $133.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.81. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

