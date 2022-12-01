Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,240 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $184,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,909,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,871,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

