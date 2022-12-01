Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 936,846 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,861,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,846 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $204,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV opened at $110.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.75 and a 12-month high of $110.44.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.