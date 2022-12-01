Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $190.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 2.5 %

FIVE stock opened at $160.86 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72.

Insider Activity

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,638,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Five Below by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,023,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,163,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.