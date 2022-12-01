Wedbush Begins Coverage on Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 192,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,443. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 36.11.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

