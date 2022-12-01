Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

CoreCivic Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

NYSE CXW opened at $13.28 on Thursday. CoreCivic has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.