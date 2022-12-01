WAX Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $138.74 million and $7.21 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,975,892 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,296,702,637.883897 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05844409 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,136,389.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

