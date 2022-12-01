Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($9.48) to €8.70 ($8.97) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Cuts Dividend

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is currently -300,000.00%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

