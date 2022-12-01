Wade G W & Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of ESGV opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $88.85.
