Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 78 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $441.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.22 and a 200 day moving average of $355.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.
In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
