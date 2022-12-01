Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 78 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $441.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.22 and a 200 day moving average of $355.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.