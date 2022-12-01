Wade G W & Inc. Has $409,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 56.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Shares of ADI opened at $171.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $188.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

