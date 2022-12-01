Wade G W & Inc. Has $371,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $328.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.27. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $331.05.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

