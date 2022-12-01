Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 2.9 %

Stryker stock opened at $233.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.68.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.