Wade G W & Inc. Buys 357 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 37.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,759,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of -94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

