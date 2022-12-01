Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.9 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NOC opened at $533.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.91 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.