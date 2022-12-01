Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after buying an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,626.96 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,776.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,507.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,475.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.