Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in PayPal by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

