VVS Finance Trading Down 2.7% This Week (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $108.59 million and $470,999.29 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,547,830,212,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,236,392,611,733 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS."

