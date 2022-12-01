Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) CFO Purchases $20,900.00 in Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) CFO Grant Russell purchased 5,000 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,162,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,016.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vuzix Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,545. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vuzix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 75.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at $152,000. 42.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vuzix Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Vuzix to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

