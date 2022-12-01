Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Shares Down 2.2%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €39.25 ($40.46) and last traded at €39.50 ($40.72). Approximately 5,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.40 ($41.65).

A number of brokerages have commented on VOS. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on shares of Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on Vossloh in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a market cap of $735.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.48.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

