Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given New €32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Vonovia from €30.00 ($30.93) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of VNNVF stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

