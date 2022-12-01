VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Up 163.9% in November

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, a growth of 163.9% from the October 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,833,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VNUE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNUE opened at $0.00 on Thursday. VNUE has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

VNUE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. The company provides a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. It offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.

