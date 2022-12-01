Vivo Capital LLC Sells 483,075 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Vivo Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,075 shares during the quarter. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of Homology Medicines worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines Stock Down 2.6 %

FIXX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,821. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Homology Medicines

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIXX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.