Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the October 31st total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vivakor Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIVK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 6,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,564. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Vivakor has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivakor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivakor stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vivakor at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

