Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Buys $802,000.00 in Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 381,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,309,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VPG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.07. 36,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,910. The company has a market cap of $557.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.27. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 623,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 129,556 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 317,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 43,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 71,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VPG. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

