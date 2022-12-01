Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $408.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.16 and its 200-day moving average is $201.47. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on V. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

