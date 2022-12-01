Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 15,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.47. The company has a market cap of $408.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

