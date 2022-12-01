Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is McDonough Capital Management Inc’s 7th Largest Position

McDonough Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 5.0% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 395,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,627,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $896,205,000 after purchasing an additional 564,894 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 86,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.56. The company had a trading volume of 64,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.47. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $409.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

