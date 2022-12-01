Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $156,819,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $255.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.