Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 42,569 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,569 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 297.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $755,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group stock opened at 10.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 9.70 and a 12 month high of 56.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 16.08.

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 24.71.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

