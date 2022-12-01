Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $955,000 Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,849 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 317,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 346.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after buying an additional 286,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Owens Corning by 22.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,983,000 after buying an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,720. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.