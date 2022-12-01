Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energem in the first quarter valued at $152,000.

Get Energem alerts:

Energem Stock Performance

Shares of ENCPU opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Energem Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Energem Profile

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.