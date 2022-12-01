Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.
Separately, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energem in the first quarter valued at $152,000.
Energem Stock Performance
Shares of ENCPU opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Energem Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $11.19.
Energem Profile
Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.
