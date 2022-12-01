Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRLGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $228.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $381.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

