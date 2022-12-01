Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.
Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 4.6 %
NYSE:CRL opened at $228.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $381.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.