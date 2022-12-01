Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

