Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,677 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 42,657 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.