Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 1,056.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Markel by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Markel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,819,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,425,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Markel
In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Markel Stock Up 2.7 %
Markel stock opened at $1,324.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -134.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,191.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,243.70. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Markel
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
Featured Stories
