Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

CYBBF opened at $1.44 on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.