Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 420,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,752 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 149,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 36,567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLGEA stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $527.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLGEA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. The company operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway banners in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and four the Gourmet Garage specialty markets in New York City.

