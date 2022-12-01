Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 470.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Video River Networks Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NIHK remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. Video River Networks has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 367.50 and a current ratio of 367.50.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

