Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 470.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Video River Networks Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NIHK remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. Video River Networks has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 367.50 and a current ratio of 367.50.
About Video River Networks
