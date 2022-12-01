Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down to $46.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.00, but opened at $44.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 13,398 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

