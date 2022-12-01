Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Short Interest Down 32.2% in November

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 8,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAV. B. Riley cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,384 shares of company stock valued at $718,502. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $24,351,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,502,000 after acquiring an additional 911,940 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $12,538,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 756,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

