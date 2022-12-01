Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells $221,000.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $223,519.86.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $878,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,803,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,432,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.