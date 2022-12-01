Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Viad Price Performance
NYSE VVI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 139,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,552. Viad has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $612.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
