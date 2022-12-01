Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE VVI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 139,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,552. Viad has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $612.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the first quarter worth $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 34.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,792 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

