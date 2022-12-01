Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.37. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,840,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 253,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 131,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

