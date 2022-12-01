Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,461.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 81,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,165 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 52,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 111,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Citigroup reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

