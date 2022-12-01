Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6525 per share by the cell phone carrier on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,554,232. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.