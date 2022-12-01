Veritaseum One Day Volume Reaches $10,137.26 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $129.43 million and $10,137.26 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $60.21 or 0.00354468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

