Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Short Interest Up 33.8% in November

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 875,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after buying an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after buying an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.58. 11,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,532. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $230.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

